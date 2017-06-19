Kazakh diplomats win football cup

BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM On June 18, Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, hosted an annual friendly football match among representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations based in the country, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

16 teams including Kazakhstan, Turkey, Japan, Australia, Hungary, the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Russia, South Korea, Laos, etc. participated in the tournament.





In a persistent struggle, the first place was taken by the team of the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia, winning the Turkish Embassy team on penalties in the final. The third place was taken by the UN House.

Receiving the tournament cup, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Kalybek Koblandin noted that the victory was devoted to the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan.