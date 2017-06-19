EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:42, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh diplomats win football cup

    None
    None
    BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM On June 18, Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, hosted an annual friendly football match among representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations based in the country, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

    16 teams including Kazakhstan, Turkey, Japan, Australia, Hungary, the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Russia, South Korea, Laos, etc. participated in the tournament.

    null

    In a persistent struggle, the first place was taken by the team of the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia, winning the Turkish Embassy team on penalties in the final. The third place was taken by the UN House.

    Receiving the tournament cup, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Kalybek Koblandin noted that the victory was devoted to the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan.

    null

    Tags:
    Sport Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!