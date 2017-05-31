Kazakh diplomats work as usual after Kabul blast - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh diplomats continue working after the powerful explosion in Kabul as earlier, Head of Kazakhstan MFA press-service Anuar Zhainakov said in a Facebook post.





"The Building of the Kazakh Embassy in Afghanistan after the powerful blast in Kabul occurred today. Regarding the question on the conditions the Kazakh diplomats abroad do their duty at times. None of our colleagues has been injured. The diplomats continue working as usual and clarifying whether there are other nationals of Kazakhstan among the victims of that large barbarous terror attack", the head of press-service wrote and posted a picture of the Kazakh Embassy building in Kabul after the powerful blast.





Recall that as a result of the powerful blast in the central part of Kabul, two nationals of Kazakhstan who were at a hotel located 500 meters away from the epicenter of the explosion sustained injuries. One of them sustained a head injured, another one - leg injury. They are both safe now after receiving necessary medical treatment. They constantly keep in touch with Kazakhstani diplomats who are ready to render assistance.





According to him, the blast also shattered the windows of the building of the Kazakh Embassy in Kabul situated 1.5-2 kilometers from its epicenter.





"All Kazakhstanis who happen to be in the capital of Afghanistan are highly recommended to observe safety measures while in the city and contact the Consul of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan via WhatsApp at +93-747-250-343, if necessary," Zhainakov added.





Right now the Kazakhstani diplomats are checking whether more citizens of Kazakhstan could have been injured in the explosion. As a reminder, the blast in Kabul killed up to 80 people and left nearly 350 people injured.





Two nationals of Kazakhstan have been injured in the explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Kazinform correspondent reports.









