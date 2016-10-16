Kazakh director's film wins Asian Oscars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh director Yelzat Yeskendir's film ‘Oliara' (Off-Season, 2016) won an award at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The film picked up Sonje Award nomination. The same award was presented to South Korean Kim Soyoun for his film ‘Viewer'. Both directors received 10mln Korean won.





The film is based on a story by Kazakh writer Oralkhan Bokey. The protagonist is a Shepherd, a man of labour. His wife cheated him and he has a spiritual crisis.



Those starring in the film are also Assylbolat Smagulov, Bayan Kazhynabiyeva, Dulyga Akmolda and Maksat Abdirakhman.





BIFF is the largest film festival in Asia held annually in South Korean city of Busan since 1996.









