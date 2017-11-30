EN
    19:29, 30 November 2017

    Kazakh disabled swimmer grabs 2 bronze medals at tournament in Poland

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Dmitry Salnikov from Kokshetau town, Akmola region, won two bronze medals at the International Swiming Tournament for Hearing-Impaired Athletes held in Poland, Kazinform cites the Regional Department of Physical Culture and Sports.

    The 21st International Swimming Tournament for Hearing-Impaired Athletes took place in Poznan, Poland. Swimmers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, and Ukraine competed there.

    Kazakh athlete Dmitry Salnikov won two bronze medals: one medal while swimming 50 m (butterfly swimming stroke) and the second one at the distance of 100 m (freestyle).

     

