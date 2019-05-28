Kazakh Diyas advances at Roland Garros 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the Roland Garros 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round world №99 Diyas stunned French Audrey Albie in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.



In the second round she will face off with Russian Veronika Kudermetova who routed world №13 Caroline Wozniacki.



After her success in Nurnberg another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva sadly crashed out of the French Open, losing to Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 3-6, 5-6.