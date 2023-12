NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas reached the second round in the women’s singles at the now-running Australian Open 2020, Sports.kz reports.

In the first-round match Diyas, World No. 73, defeated Amanda Anisimova, World No. 24, scoring 6:3, 4:6, 6:3.

In the next round Zarina Diyas will play vs Russia’s Anna Blinkova.