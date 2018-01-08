Kazakh Diyas climbs up WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has improved her standing in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas climbed six lines up to №60. Another representative of Kazakhstan in the WTA Top 100 Yulia Putintseva retained the 50th line.



Romanian Simona Halep remains world №1. Danish Caroline Wozniacki rose to the second spot elbowing aside Garbine Muguruza of Spain who this week landed the 3rd place.