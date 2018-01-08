EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 08 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas climbs up WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has improved her standing in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas climbed six lines up to №60. Another representative of Kazakhstan in the WTA Top 100 Yulia Putintseva retained the 50th line.

    Romanian Simona Halep remains world №1. Danish Caroline Wozniacki rose to the second spot elbowing aside Garbine Muguruza of Spain who this week landed the 3rd place.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!