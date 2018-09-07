EN
    10:26, 07 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas crashes out of Oracle Challenger Series in Chicago

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the WTA's Oracle Challenger Series in Chicago, Kazinform has learnt from Sport.kz.

    Ranked 60th in the world, Diyas was eliminated by German Mona Barthel (world №111) in a three-set match (2-6, 6-3, 3-6).

    In the quarterfinals Barthel will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

    At the start of the tournament Diyas outplayed another Ukrainian player Kateryna Kozlova.

