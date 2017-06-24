Kazakh Diyas gets Wimbledon main-draw wildcard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan tennis player Zarina Diyas (133rd in WTA ranking) qualified for the main draw of Wimbledon, Sports.kz reports with reference to the official website of the tournament.

Dias was granted a main-draw wild card for her victory in the ITF tournament in Manchester.

Four more wild cards were allocated to British Naomi Brody, Katie Bolter, Laura Robson, Heather Watson. Another three wild card holders will be announced later.

This will be the fourth Wimbledon for Zarina Diyas. She showed her best result in 2014-15 when she reached 1/8 finals.