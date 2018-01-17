Kazakh Diyas loses in Australian Open first round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan suffered another loss at the first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne. World №60 Zarina Diyas crashed out of the Australian Open 2018 after a three-set defeat, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Diyas faced Romanian Sorana Cirstea who is ranked 27 lines higher by WTA. She won the first set, but lost in the last two 7-5, 4-6, 3-6.



During the two-hour match Cirstea fired six aces, whereas Diyas hit none. As for double faults, the Romanian athlete made three, while the Kazakhstani made twice as many.



In the next round Cirstea will play against 29th-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin crashed out of the Australian Open after losing in the opening round as well.