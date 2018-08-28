Kazakh Diyas loses in U.S. Open 1st Round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan lost her first U.S. Open match in New York on Monday to world №8 Karolina Pliskova, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Czech needed one hour and 35 minutes to dispatch Diyas in a two-set match 6-4, 7-6.



Pliskova fired six aces, Diyas responded with 5. Unlike Diyas who made only one double fault, the Czech made eight double faults.



In the second round of the Grand Slam Pliskova will face Romanian Ana Bogdan.