EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 04 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas out of Roland Garros women’s doubles 2nd round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and her women’s doubles partner Varvara Gracheva of Russia have crashed out of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo was stunned by Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the U.S. in the second round of the women’s doubles event.

    Linette and Pera needed 1h 4 minutes to eliminate the Kazakh-Russian tandem in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

    Earlier in the opening round Diyas and Gracheva routed American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria in a two-set match 6-3, 7-5.

    It is worth noting that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased into the 4th round of the Grand Slam tournament in France.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!