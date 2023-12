ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has been qualified for the BNP Paribas Open main draw in Indian Wells, CA, the USA, as she defeated Nicole Gibbs of the US scoring 7:6 (7:4), 7:5 in the final-round qualifying match.

The match lasted for 2 hours, the official website of the Kazakh Tennis Federation reads.



In the first-round matchups in the main draw, Diyas will play vs Jessica Pegula.