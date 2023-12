MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas defeated Christina Mchale of the U.S. 6:3, 3:6, 1:6 in the Phillip Island Trophy's opening round.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 54 minutes, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s official website reads.

In the next round of the Phillip Island Trophy 2021 (WTA 250) Diyas will play vs Romania’s Ana Bogdan, World No.96.