EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 20 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas slides down WTA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost one spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas kicked off this week by sliding to №66 of the rankings. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva remained 52nd in the world.

    Romanian Simona Halep continues to dominate the world rankings of the best female tennis players. She is closely followed by Garbine Muguruza from Spain. Danish Caroline Wozniacki is ranked third.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!