    07:57, 11 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas to face ex-world №1 at BNP Paribas Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday world №87 Zarina Diyas confidently strolled into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Well with the prize fund of over $6.8 million.

    The 22-year-old Kazakhstani had no problem defeating American wildcard Jamie Loeb in the first round.
    Diyas needed 1h 10 min to stun world №259 in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
    She will face former world №1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the second-round match.
    Source: WTA

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
