TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:39, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Diyas to meet Serena Williams at Cincinnati tournament

    CINCINNATI. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zarina Diyas advanced into the main draw of the Premier 5 Western & Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati (the U.S.), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the final stage of the qualification, the world’s No73 Zarina Diyas beat U.S. Jessica Pegula ranking the 55th - 6:4.

    In the first round of the main draw, Zarina Diyas will meet the world’s former world’s No1 Serena Williams .

