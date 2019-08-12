Kazakh Diyas to meet Serena Williams at Cincinnati tournament

CINCINNATI. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zarina Diyas advanced into the main draw of the Premier 5 Western & Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati (the U.S.), Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the final stage of the qualification, the world’s No73 Zarina Diyas beat U.S. Jessica Pegula ranking the 55th - 6:4.

In the first round of the main draw, Zarina Diyas will meet the world’s former world’s No1 Serena Williams .