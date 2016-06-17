Kazakh Dmitry Popko crashes out of Fergana Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has crashed out of the Fergana Challenger in Uzbekistan after being eliminated in the quarterfinal.

The 5th-seeded Korean Duckhee Lee stunned Popko seeded 4th at the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.



The Korean tennis player will next face the winner of Radu Albot and Shuichi Sekiguchi quarterfinal match.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.



Source: ATP