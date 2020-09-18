17:11, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakh doctor to perform unique children’s microtia surgery to restore hearing
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Doctor of Aksai republican children’s clinical hospital of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Nariman Satylganov will make a unique microtia surgery to restore children’s hearing.
As the doctor said there are lots of children with microtia in Kazakhstan. The surgery will last for 6 hours. It will be a reconstructive operation, the doctor will create an external ear.
Microtia is a condition in which a child is born with an ear or ears deformed or absent. Kazakhstani children have to get treatment abroad now. Such operations cost some USD 100,000 in the U.S., USD 60,000-70, 000 in Europe. As of 2018 there are 66 children on the list of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan who need treatment abroad. 15 children were operated on in 2016-2018. AS of today there are 600 children with microtia in Kazakhstan.