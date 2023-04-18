EN
    08:18, 18 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh doctors perform artificial skin graft to treat burns

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar doctors performed a unique artificial skin grafting for a patient with burns, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    A house fire sent a 50-year-old man, a native of Pavlodar, to the hospital with burn wounds.

    The doctors hope for the best. Articifical skin was delivered from the Astana biotechnologies research institute.

    Notably, for the past one and a half year the Pavlodar doctors made six surgeries categorized as expensive hi-tech medical treatment. Kazakhstanis are provided specialized medical treatment free of charge due to the Compulsory Social Health Insurance.


