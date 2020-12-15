Kazakh doctors perform unique surgery on 1 yo toddler

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Doctors of the capital city performed one of the most complicated surgeries on a one-year-old girl cutting out hemangiomatosis on the occipital region of her head, the city administration’s official website reports.

Taking into account the size of the tumor there was risk of intraoperative bleeding. Fortunately, doctors removed the tumor without any complications.

Now the little girl feels better, no tumor hinders her sleep or play any more.