Kazakh doctors receive training to fight possible 2nd wave of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin in his response to the deputies’ query told about the number of doctors at the disposal of the country to fight the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of necessary health workers at the disposal of the country to fight the COVID-19 virus stands at 28 thousand. There are pools of teachers (over 1 thousand), residents (2 thousand), volunteers (1,000). Moreover, this year 2,328 graduates trained under the state order, including 88 anesthetists, 26 infectious disease specialists, 7 pulmonologists, and 208 epidemiologists, have been joined hospitals.

According to the PM, over 60 thousand medical workers have got training in the fight against COVID-19 as part of short courses.

The Kazakh PM insisted that the said measures would cover the demand for medical workers during the possible second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.