Kazakh documentary '13 kilometers' claims special prize in Brazil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Vladimir Tyulkin's documentary 13 kilometers won the Theme Award at the Overcome International Film Festival in Brazil. The film was made at the Kazakhfilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov.

The film that earlier has claimed the special prize at the "Russia" Documentary Film Festival tells the story of a blind farmer Serik Boganbayev.



"It is the story of the man who despite his disability overcomes all difficulties and reaches his goal. It is very nice that the film continues to receive recognition and wins awards," the director said.



Pechorin by Russian Roman Khrushch collected the Best International Feature Film Award. It is based on the Russian classic Mikhail Lermontov novel ‘The Hero of Our Time'.



Stephane Bertola took home the Best Actor In a Feature Film Award for John Hellberg's Mousse. Inspired by real life events The Flight by Claudia Bershadskaya won the Best Documentary Story in a Feature Film Award. The Best International Short Film Award went to Chris Overton's The Silent Child.