TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:58, 24 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh documentary named best at Kolkata Shorts Intl Film Festival

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Taste of Colour – a short-length documentary film directed by Kamilla Abdeldinova – was named the best at the 8th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    The festival was held in Kolkata, India, on July 21.

    The film was shot by JSC Kazakhfilm on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    Taste of Colour was shot as part of Turkic Peoples of Kazakhstan documentary cycle about the Turkic ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan. The film unveils a story of an Uighur avant-garde artist.

