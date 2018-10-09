Kazakh drama Ayka may contend for Oscars 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sergey Dvortstevoy's Ayka has been submitted to the Oscars long list in the Foreign Language Film category, Kazinform refers www.oscars.org.

Among other 2018 submissions are: Sobibor by Konstantin Khabensky (Russia), Crystal Swan by Darya Zhuk (Belarus), Hidden Man by Jiang Wen (China), Donbass by Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine).



Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, and the awards will be handed out February 24 at the 91st Oscar Ceremony.