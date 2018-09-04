Kazakh drama On the Edge to be screened at KINOSHOK Open Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh drama Na grani (On the Edge) directed by Aldiyar Bairakimov will vie for the main prize of the KINOSHOK Open Film Festival in the Russian city of Anapa from September 2 to 9, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhfilm Film Studio.

The film tells the story of two teenagers who come from two opposite worlds. These worlds unexpectedly collide forcing both teens to the dangerous edge.



The film stars Sharifbek Zakirov, Alisher Abuov, Zhassulan Kopbergen, Ondassyn Besikbassov, and Nurken Sabyrkhan.



"Such cultural events are very important for the development of creative communication and film industry on the whole. At such international festivals cinematographers from all corners of the world can shared their experience, screen their films, establish contacts and discuss possible cooperation. Even if they speak different languages, there are no problems with communication, because everyone speaks one language, the language of film," Bairakimov said of the festival.



Founded back in 1992, the KINOSHOK Open Film Festival seeks to unite cinematographers of former USSR republics. Over a span of 25 years, the festival has been a venue where cinematographers from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and CIS countries screen their works.