Kazakh drama ‘Returnee' wins at Int'l Film Festival in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International jury of the XX International Film Festival Religion Today named Oralman (Returnee) by Kazakhstani director Sabit Kurmanbekov the best feature film, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhfilm JSC.

The feature film was also mentioned in the official selection of the Signis Jury.



The beautiful cinematographic backdrop lends itself to well-portrayed conflicting dynamics of a Kazakh family returning home from a war zone in Afghanistan.



It should be noted that the competition included 41 films from 28 countries from all corners of the world, selected from more than 420 which were submitted to the competition. The jury of the festival consisted of film director Benjamin Freidenberg, Serbian director Goran Radovanovic, coordinator of the Refugee Voices in Film program Bernadette Schramm and more.



Vedete Sono Uno Di Voi (See, I'm One of You) by Ermanno Olmi claimed the grand prize ‘in the spirit of faith' of the festival. Lewis Rose's The Chop was named the best short movie. A157 by Iranian Behrouz Nouranipour won in the best documentary category.



The international jury noted that Returnee is a beautiful film set in Central Asia focusing on unfailing love to the motherland.



Earlier, Returnee scored the main prize among international films at the 35th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran and the grand prize of the XIII Eurasian International Film Festival. Dulyga Akmolda, who played the protagonist in the film, received the prize as the Best Actor at the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Tatarstan this September.



