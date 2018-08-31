Kazakh drama wins grand prix of Int'l Film Festival in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A drama of Kazakhstani director Serik Aprymov, A Call to the Father, captured the grand prix of the XI International Film Festival "East & West, Classic and Avant-Garde" held in Orenburg, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from proficinema.ru.

The drama is a touching and emotion story spanning 25 years of life of a boy. It starts when the boy is 6 and takes the viewers to different episodes of the main character's life and his rocky relations with his parents.