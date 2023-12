BAKU. KAZINFORM Synchronized trampolining competitions ended in Baku as part of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstanis Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Mussabayev grabbed bronze medals scoring 50.780.

Belarusian duet ranked the first with the score 52.720 and the French duet is the second – 51.310.