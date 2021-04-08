EN
    10:43, 08 April 2021

    Kazakh duo advances to Split 1 quarterfinal in Croatia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani duo Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov have reached the quarterfinal of the men’s doubles event of the Split 1 tournament in Croatia with the prize fund of €45,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Top-seed Golubev and Nedovyesov faced Croatian wildcard tandem Karlo Krolo and Luka Mikrut in the opening round of the tournament.

    The Kazakh duo destroyed the Croatians in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

    In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakhstani will take on German Dustin Brown and Swiss Luca Margaroli.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
