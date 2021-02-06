EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:11, 06 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh duo eases into ATP 250 tournament quarterfinals

    None
    None
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakh tandem of Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev has propelled into the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Bublik and Golubev advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament via walkover after their opponents Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic and Russian Karen Khachanov didn’t show up for the match for unclear reasons.

    In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakh duo will face British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!