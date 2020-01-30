Kazakh duo eliminated from Australian Open 2020 after making history

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan were eliminated in the semifinal of the Australian Open 2020, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The Kazakh duo who made history by becoming the first Kazakhstanis to reach the Australian Open semis lost to American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

The 11th-seeded Rajeev and Salisbury will vie against Aussie wildcards Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the Grand Slam final.