Kazakh duo storms into Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov stormed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, Kazinform learned from Vesti.kz.

The competition is held on a hard court.

In the 1/8 match which lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes, the Kazakh duo played vs British-Finnish pair Lloyd Glasspool/ Harri Heliovaara. The match ended with the score 7:5, 4:6, 10:3.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh tennis players will meet Rafael Matos of Brazil and David Vega Hernandez of Spain.













Photo: ktf.kz