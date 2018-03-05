Kazakh duo wins Rising Stars competition in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bastau duo from Kazakhstan won the Grand Prix of the international Rising Stars competition in Latvia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The musicians shared the news on their Instagram page. According to the guys, the main prize of the competition is a ticket to a big show in Hollywood.

#Repost @asharimov with @get_repost ・・・ Сүйінші!!! "Бастау" @bastau.group тобы Латвия астанасы Ригада өткен "Восходящие звезды" xалықаралық байқауына қатысып, әртүрлі музыкалық аспаптарды артқа қалдырып, қазақ домбырасымен БАС ЖҮЛДЕГЕ ие болды!!! Басты сыйлық - Hollywood-та өтетін үлкен шоуға жолдама алды!!! Құтты болсын, Қазақ елі! Қуан, Қазақстан! Голливуд, кездескенше!!! Бізге қолдау көрсеткен Айман Қожабекқызы Мұсаxоджаева xанымға мың алғыс!!! 🇰🇿👍 #Бастау #Bastau Публикация от BASTAU - домбырашылар тобы (@bastau.group) Мар 4, 2018 в 6:15 PST

The Bastau dombra duo was founded in 2017. Their first big performance took place at Dimash Kudaibergen's concert Bastau in Astana after which the duo was named.

The Rising Stars - 2018 contest of instrumentalists and vocalists was held in Riga from February 26 to March 4. The best contestants got a chance to take part in the festival of Vladimir Spivakov's charity fund Moscow meets friends in October 2018 and the WCOPA World Championship of Performing Arts in Hollywood on July 6-15, as well as in other high-profile events.