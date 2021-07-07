EN
    11:03, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Dutch duo out of 2021 Wimbledon

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and his men’s doubles partner Dutch Robin Haase crashed out of the 2021 Wimbledon in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the third-round match the Kazakh-Dutch tandem was eliminated by Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez in three sets 3-6, 3-6, 2-6.

    The match lasted for 1h 42 minutes. Golubev and Haase fired three aces and made no double faults, whereas their opponents hit three aces and made one double fault.

    Recall that in the second round Golubev and Haase sensationally defeated two-time Grand Slam winners 7th-seeded British Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
