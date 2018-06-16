Kazakh Dychko, American Marrone weigh-in ahead of pro fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Ivan Dychko weighed in ahead of his today's fight in the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Dychko weighed 108.5 kg, whereas his opponent American Mike Marrone - 113.04 kg. The boxers are set for an eight-round fight in superheavyweight division.



The fight will take place in Saint Petersburg, Florida on June 17 (Astana time).



It should be noted that Dychko won five professional fights by knockout in a row. American Marrone had 21 wins (16 KOs) and suffered eight defeats.