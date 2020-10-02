Kazakh Education Minister extends congratulations on upcoming Teacher’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov has extended his congratulations on the upcoming Teacher’s Day the country is to mark on October 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our teachers were able to react quickly and take responsibility, leadership during the difficult circumstances we found ourselves during the pandemic,» Mr. Aimagambetov said during the awards ceremony for winners of the national contest Usdik padagog-2020 (Best teacher)

The minister also underscored the role of teachers in bringing up and educating future professionals.

He added that Kazakhstan pays particular attention to education and that the work is to be continued to hold comprehensive measures aimed at raising the status of teachers and creating necessary conditions.