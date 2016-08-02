EN
    12:56, 02 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Education Ministry vows to provide all schools with textbooks by Aug 25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All schools in Kazakhstan will be provided with new textbooks until August 25, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Education and Science Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the ministry, all first graders in Kazakhstan will study under the updated curriculum 5 days a week. The 5-day academic week will be gradually introduced at all schools of the country until 2019.

    New textbooks for the first graders were developed taking into account the introduction of the updated context at all schools across Kazakhstan. These textbooks were translated into Uygur, Uzbek and Tajik languages.

    380,265 first graders will begin to attend primary schools in September 2016.

    Additionally, the autumn break will last for 7 days (from October 31 till November 6, 2016), the winter break - 10 days (from December 30 till January 8) and the spring break - 13 days (from March 21 till April 2).

    The duration of the summer break will be determined by the ministry later.

