10:03, 11 March 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh Education Vice Minister relieved of her duties
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to relieve Bibigul Assylova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan according to the application sent, the PM’s press service reports.
Born in 1975 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management.
Since June 2016 up to present served as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.