EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:03, 11 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Education Vice Minister relieved of her duties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to relieve Bibigul Assylova of her duties as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan according to the application sent, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1975 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

    Since June 2016 up to present served as the Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!