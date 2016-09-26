Kazakh-Egyptian inter-parliamentary coop discussed in Cairo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Egypt Berik Aryn met with Chairman of the House of Representatives of this country Ali Abdel Aal. The sides discussed the ways of expanding inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

The Diplomat informed the Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament of the most important internal policy and socio-economic events of our country, the achievements of Kazakhstan in 25years since gaining independence as well as the international initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at ensuring security and stability around the world.

Berik Aryn briefed about the content of the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” outlined by the Head of State during the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington and other initiatives of Kazakhstan in nuclear security issues. In this context he called to promote further ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty by Egypt.

B.Aryn told about election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. He informed also about the course of preparation for the EXPO 2017 and establishment of the Islamic Food Security Organization. Ali Abdel Aal emphasized the importance of regular consultations and exchange of experience in law-making activity, organization of joint visits of parliamentary delegations, establishment of cooperation in training and upgrading qualification of the employees of both countries parliaments.

In his words, Egypt is interested in Kazakhstan’s experience in development of regulatory-legal framework for the implementation of anti-crisis programs, building civil society and ensuring inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord.

The sides noted also that the official visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Astana in February 2016 gave a fresh impetus to a whole range of bilateral relations and became a bright example of Kazakh, Egyptian people’s and governments’ aspiration to boost friendship and mutual cooperation.