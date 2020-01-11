Kazakh Elena Rybakina storms into Shenzhen Open 2020 finals

SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM - WTA Series International Tennis Tournament is taking place in Shenzhen, China.

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina stormed into the finals of the tournament, Kazinform reported with the reference to Olympic.kz.

Kazakh athlete defeated Kristina Plishkova from the Czech Republic. The match ended with a score of 6: 2, 7: 5.

In the final match Rybakina will face Yekaterina Aleksandrova (Russia).