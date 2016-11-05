EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva 4th after SP at Rostelecom Cup

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva landed the fourth spot after the short program at the ISU GP Rostelecom Cup 2016 in Moscow, Russia.

    Russian figure skaters Anna Pogorilaya, Elena Radionova and Julia Lipnitskaia took up the top three spots.

    Legendary trainer Tatyana Tarasova commented on Elizabet's performance saying that ‘she is very young and her whole life is before her'.

    Recall that the 16-year-old Tursynbaeva is the bronze medalist of the II Winter Junior Olympic Games (2016) and two-time Kazakhstan champion (2014 and 2016).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!