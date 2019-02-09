Kazakh Elizabet Tursynbaeva skates to silver at Four Continents in U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbaeva hauled silver at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, California, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The 18-year-old ranked second overall with a two-day total of 207.46 points. Tursynbaeva earned 68.09 points for her short program placing her sixth after the first day of the tournament. For her free skate on Friday, the Kazakhstani scored 139.37 points, her season's best score.



"I'm glad that I skated better than during my previous performances," Tursynbaeva admitted after the performance.



Japanese Rika Kihira won gold with 221.99 points. Another Japanese figure skater Mai Mihara settled for bronze.