Kazakh Embassy attended Pope Francis's Reception

VATICAN. KAZINFORM - This week the Embassy of Kazakhstan took part in the Annual reception of the Pope Francis held in the Apostolic Palace of Vatican on the occasion of the New Year, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In the beginning of his speech to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, the Pope presented main foreign policy results and agreements of Vatican which were reached and conducted last year. Moreover, number of significant anniversaries for the Holy See were mentioned, including the 100th Anniversary of the League of Nations. According to the Pope, the Anniversary is the beginning of modern multilateral diplomacy through which countries establish mutual ties in order to avoid the ways leading to conflicts.



At the same time Pope noted various projects of the Holy See which were promoted to support those in need and the victims of conflicts in Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Israel, Ethiopia and Eritrea. The Holy Father underlined that the Church and its various institutions will continue this mission actively in the future with intention to draw more attention of the states to other humanitarian issues.



Withing his speech the Head of the Roman Catholic Church also mentioned other issues, such as human rights, unemployment, migration, refugees, as well as conflicts in the modern world. The Pope stressed that any disputes that may arise between nations should be resolved through negotiations, and not by resorting to arms. In this regard, His Holiness called the world leaders to maintain dialogue for reducing conflicts.