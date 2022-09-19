EN
    14:10, 19 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Cultural Heritage Days of Belgium took place last weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the spectacular cultural heritage of Brussels.

    Notable, the foreign embassies for the first time ever took part in the event.

    The Kazakh Embassy held a photo exhibition featuring picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan, contemporary buildings, and well-known sportsmen. Besides, there was an exhibition of national clothes, and national cuisine.


    Photo: gov.kz




    Tags:
    Foreign policy Culture
