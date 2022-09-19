Kazakh Embassy attends Belgium’s Cultural Heritage Days

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Cultural Heritage Days of Belgium took place last weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the spectacular cultural heritage of Brussels.

Notable, the foreign embassies for the first time ever took part in the event.

The Kazakh Embassy held a photo exhibition featuring picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan, contemporary buildings, and well-known sportsmen. Besides, there was an exhibition of national clothes, and national cuisine.

