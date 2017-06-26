Kazakh Embassy awarded in Seoul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul has received the award for active participation in peacekeeping on Earth, Khabar 24 reports. The awarding ceremony was held in the building of the South Korean Parliament.

The annual contest organizers are the Korean Media Association and the Sunday News magazine which regularly publishes articles about Kazakhstan's foreign and domestic policies. In particular, the magazine covered the Kazakh President's visit to Seoul in November last year, the Astana Peace Talks for resolving the Syrian conflict and other issues. Moreover, the July issue of Sunday News is dedicated to the opening of the EXPO exhibition in our country.

"You see Nursultan Nazarbayev on the magazine cover. This is no coincidence as we wanted to cite his peace-loving policy and leadership skills as an example. We have awarded the best in the Politics, Defense of the Country and Art nominations. The awardees include the people aiming at preserving peace," the head of the magazine comments.