Kazakh Embassy honors members of Kazakh-Canadian Inter-Parliamentary Group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Mr. Konstantin Zhigalov hosted an event for the members of Kazakhstan-Canada Interparliamentary Cooperation Group, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

During the event a wide range of issues, including the further deepening of economic, trade, cultural and other ties, were discussed.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of House of Commons, the Honourable Robert Nault and former Chief of Protocol of the Parliament of Canada, Ms. Elizabeth Rody were awarded with the 25th Anniversary Medal of the Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan.

The Embassy looks forward to continuing these fruitful discussions and further promoting Kazakhstan-Canada relations.



