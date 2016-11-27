Kazakh embassy hosts event dated to First President Day in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A roundtable dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence and organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participating in the event were deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh, government officials of Kyrgyzstan, statesmen, experts and journalists.



In his opening remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan H.E. Aiymdos Bozzhigitov told guests that Kazakhstan has been celebrating the new national holiday - the Day of the First President since December 1, 2013. It was noted that many countries, namely the U.S., Turkey, Island, observe the same tradition.



"Over 130 nationalities and 40 confessions live peacefully in Kazakhstan thanks to constructive policy of the Leader of the Nation. Kazakhstan gradually implements its strategic programs "Kazakhstan-2050", "Nurly Zhol" and "100 specific steps". On November 23, the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Independence in which it highlighted its strategic development plan and highly commended the role and contribution of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev into the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan," Ambassador Bozzhigitov said.



Kazakh diplomat also noted that over the years of independence under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan implemented all key goals of the 2030 Strategy ahead of time and joined the world's top 50 developed countries.



"Over 25 years of sovereignty Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results, entered the world's 50 most developed countries and become a competitive state. Thanks to the wise development strategy pursued by our leadership, gradual introduction of social, economic and political reforms, Kazakhstan has earned a reputation of a responsible partner in the issues of international cooperation," Bozzhigitov added.



He also praised the level of Kazakh-Kyrgyz bilateral relations characterized by active political contacts and high economic indicators of bilateral cooperation.



It was noted that Kazakhstan is among top 10 foreign investors of Kyrgyzstan's economy. To date it has invested over $1,5 billion into Kyrgyzstan. Presently, over 200 joint ventures and 10 large companies with Kazakh capital operate in the Kyrgyz Republic. Additionally, there are over 100 Kazakh-Kyrgyz joint ventures in Kazakhstan.



In conclusion, Ambassador Bozzhigitov stressed that Kazakhstan's history illustrates that all modern success and achievements of the country are associated with its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev who shouldered huge responsibility for the fate of his Motherland and people during times of uncertainty.