Kazakh Embassy in Baku holds briefing for mass media on preparations for Mar 19 Elections

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in Baku held a briefing for the public and leading mass media of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the upcoming Majilis and maslikhat deputies election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The briefing participants were informed about the course of preparation for the election. In particular, the organizers told the attendees about four packages of political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at forming a new and fair mode of the country’s political order, strengthening the role of the Parliament and citizens in governance.

Mass media representatives were also informed about the constitutional amendments, reform of election legislation and activity of political parties running for the election.

According to Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov, Kazakhstan authorities aim to hold open, transparent and fair elections in accordance with the national legislation and international standards.

Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan Elchin Shikhli shared his opinion on the oncoming elections.

In his words, the authorities of Kazakhstan require now transformations, where great emphasis is placed on parliamentary governance. «The country like Kazakhstan needs national unity now and presence of the representatives of all layers of the population in the Parliament. People need to understand that they are involved in the life of the country. When people see that their voice is heard and their opinion is taken into account, when making some very fateful decisions, all this helps contribute to ensuring stability and well-being,» he said.