Kazakh Embassy in Baku marks 25 years of Kazakh diplomatic service

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

In attendance at the event were foreign ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani parliamentarians, members of the Azerbaijani Government, eminent statesmen and public figures, experts and mass media.



In his opening remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev briefed guests on the roots of the Kazakh diplomatic service. He noted that over the past 25 years Kazakhstan managed to earn a remarkable standing in the international arena and proved itself as a reliable and responsible partner committed to global and regional security, friendly and mutually profitable relations with all countries.



Ambassador Issabayev stressed that thanks to farsighted policy and balanced strategic course of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev today Kazakhstan is regarded as a respectable member of the international community. Over a short period of time Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 180 countries.



He also pointed out that Kazakhstani diplomats make tangible contribution to the development of such national programs as "Nurly zhol", the National Plan "100 specific steps", the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan and more.